MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ball State University is celebrating its 100th birthday.
WISH-TV reports that the school will shut down at 2 p.m. Friday to hold a centennial party on the Quad for faculty, staff and students.
There will be free commemorative centennial T-shirts, cake and ice cream. There will also be music and games and prizes.
Events will include a cupcake decorating contest, yard games, family reunion-style competitive games and a Ball State trivia game.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Supreme Court tie favors Indian tribes in Washington state
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic
- Trump, North Korea's Kim Jong Un sign unspecified document VIEW
A commemorative photograph will be taken to be taken at 3 p.m.
Ball State first started accepting student registrations on June 17, 1918.
___
Information from: WISH-TV, http://www.wishtv.com/