MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ball State University is celebrating its 100th birthday.

WISH-TV reports that the school will shut down at 2 p.m. Friday to hold a centennial party on the Quad for faculty, staff and students.

There will be free commemorative centennial T-shirts, cake and ice cream. There will also be music and games and prizes.

Events will include a cupcake decorating contest, yard games, family reunion-style competitive games and a Ball State trivia game.

A commemorative photograph will be taken to be taken at 3 p.m.

Ball State first started accepting student registrations on June 17, 1918.

