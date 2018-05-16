MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — The Ball State University Board of Trustees has agreed to let the university take over the Muncie Community Schools days after Gov. Eric Holcomb signed legislation allowing the takeover.

The board Wednesday unanimously approved a resolution on the takeover.

In a special session Monday, the General Assembly approved a bill allowing the takeover.

The debt-ridden district already is being run by an emergency manager. Ball State will appoint a new school board, dissolving the existing board effective July 1