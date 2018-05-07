MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ball State University plans to replace its crowded and outdated multicultural center with a new $4 million center at the heart of the Muncie campus.
The school’s current multicultural center is housed in a 4,000-square-foot building that was built in 1934 on the campus’ southern edge.
Vice president for student affairs Kay Bales says the new building will have 10,500-square feet and embody the university’s commitment to diversity and serve as a “beacon of inclusion.”
Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns says the building will include outdoor seating overlooking a new grand lawn.
The Star Press reports construction is slated to start in the summer or fall of 2019 and be completed about a year later. Reserve funds will finance the new center’s cost.
