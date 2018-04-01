MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ball State University officials are planning an $18 million project to build a new campus parking garage to replace an aging facility.
The new four-level, 600-spot garage will be built on the eastern edge of the Muncie campus, about 300 yards east of the slightly smaller garage near Emens Auditorium. The (Muncie) Star Press reports construction is expected to start in July and take about a year to complete, after which the old garage will be demolished.
University Treasurer Bernie Hannon says the current garage is nearly 50 years old and that chunks of concrete have occasionally fallen onto vehicles.
Plans are to use the current garage site as part of a new open area, possibly with a pavilion for concerts and other performances.
___
Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com