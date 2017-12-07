Share story

By
The Associated Press

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ball State University is designing a new degree that would allow aspiring teachers to specialize in computer science.

The proposed Computer Science Education Degree would combine the requirements of a computer science major and a bachelor’s degree in education. The university says the effort is a response to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s call for teaching computer science to more primary school students.

Indiana has long been a manufacturing state. But technological change and cheaper labor abroad has led to a decline in those good-paying jobs. Studies now show many lack the education needed for the high-paying work that’s available.

Holcomb wants educators and students to develop new skills needed for the jobs of the future. That includes learning how to code and use computers.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
The Associated Press