MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ball State University is designing a new degree that would allow aspiring teachers to specialize in computer science.
The proposed Computer Science Education Degree would combine the requirements of a computer science major and a bachelor’s degree in education. The university says the effort is a response to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s call for teaching computer science to more primary school students.
Indiana has long been a manufacturing state. But technological change and cheaper labor abroad has led to a decline in those good-paying jobs. Studies now show many lack the education needed for the high-paying work that’s available.
Holcomb wants educators and students to develop new skills needed for the jobs of the future. That includes learning how to code and use computers.
