ANTHONY, Kan. (AP) — A fire has been reported at a gin in southern Kansas where as many as 300 bales of cotton are burning.

The Hutchinson News reports the fire was discovered Monday at the Southern Kansas Cotton Growers Co-op Gin near Anthony. Manager Gary Feist says he received a call that one of the gin’s pods of cotton caught fire.

Feist suspects the fire came from the middle of one of the bales. He says they can smolder internally without anyone knowing.

Feist says the fire is under control because wind conditions have been ideal. He says the fire could take a few days to extinguish and that crews are monitoring the increasing wind speed.

Feist estimates the loss at about $300,000 due to the fire.

