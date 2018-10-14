MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Actor Alec Baldwin says voters should see the Nov. 6 midterm elections as an opportunity to peacefully “overthrow the government of Donald Trump.”
Baldwin spoke Sunday night at a fundraising dinner for the New Hampshire Democratic Party a night after returning to “Saturday Night Live” to portray the president.
He says on issues from immigration to health care, Republicans are destroyers, not builders, who are intent on stopping change or returning to the past.
Baldwin’s appearance in the state that holds the first presidential primary came hours before the premiere of his new talk show. “The Alec Baldwin Show,” which airs on ABC at 10 p.m., will feature one-on-one conversations with celebrities and cultural icons, but Baldwin says it won’t be overtly political.
