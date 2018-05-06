BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — A baby bald eagle who already has a social media following has learned to fly and returned to his nest two weeks after falling from it.

The San Bernardino National Forest posted video of Stormy the eaglet’s return home Saturday near Big Bear Lake, east of Los Angeles. The video shows Stormy fly back and quickly begin nuzzling one of his parents after what could be distressed or excited squawking.

Stormy and his brother hatched earlier this year in an event watched by nature lovers via an online feed.

The feed caught the moment when Stormy fell from his home on April 26.

Forest officials say Stormy fell 20 feet and landed on a branch, where his parents have continued feeding him.

Stormy’s brother died after a March storm.