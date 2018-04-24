HAMPTON, Neb. (AP) — A bald eagle sickened by lead poisoning has been nursed back to health and released back into the wild.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that the eagle was freed Monday at the Pioneer Trails Recreation Area, which sits west-northwest of Hampton. It had been found in a cornfield near Hampton, so sick it couldn’t fly.
Molly Mullen with the Fontenelle Forest Raptor Recovery center near Elmwood says eagles can develop lead poisoning by ingesting lead shot or bullets in carcasses they feed on. Eagles also can develop lead poisoning by eating fish that have ingested lead sinkers.
Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com