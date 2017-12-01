BROOKS, W.Va. (AP) — The Three Rivers Avian Center says one bald eagle has died and another remained seriously sick from lead poisoning after they were found Thursday in Greenbrier County.

Executive Director Wendy Perrone tells WVNS-TV that one eagle was found in the Alderson area and the other in the Caldwell area and tests showed both had high concentrations of lead in their blood.

She says they got sick from ingesting carcasses contaminated with lead probably from bullets and fishing sinkers.

She says it’s a problem nationally, particularly in areas with well-attended hunting seasons, and they’re expecting to see a spike in bird deaths this year from lead.

The center advocates that hunters use ammunition not made with lead.