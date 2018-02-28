MARCO ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a bald eagle died after flying into power lines in Florida.

The Marco Island Nature Preserve and Bird Sanctuary posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that an adult male named Paleo died Sunday evening. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was contacted to remove the body.

The preserve’s female eagle, Calusa, has been seen in and out of the nest feeding her two eaglets. The eaglets are close to fledging, and officials say they’ll monitor all three eagles closely in the coming weeks.