BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (AP) — Baker University is beginning the public phase of a $20 million capital campaign.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the school in Baldwin City raised $12 million in the initial phase, which sought private donations from selected alumni and university supporters.

Baker chief of staff Danielle Jones Rease says the school is targeting the funds for six priorities. Those include $5 million for capital projects, including more renovations of Rice Auditorium, improving older buildings and classrooms and providing athletic facilities.

Other priorities include improving technology, enhancing student abroad and travel experiences, endowing professorships and scholarships, and increasing planned gifts and a fund that provides student scholarships.

Jones Rease says the university has already received $1 million for an endowed professorship in business and has a donation pending for a liberal arts professorship.

___

