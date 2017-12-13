BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker wants to double the paychecks of the nation’s oldest militia.

The Republican filed legislation on Wednesday that calls for raising the minimum pay for active duty soldiers and airmen in the Massachusetts National Guard from $100 per day to $200 per day. If approved, that would be the highest minimum pay for a National Guard unit in the country.

The bill would also create a state Code of Military Justice for the Massachusetts National Guard, which traces its roots back to 1636 and is celebrating its 381st birthday Wednesday.

Officials say Massachusetts is among a handful of states without such a code that governs the conduct of guardsmen while they are in state, rather than federal service.