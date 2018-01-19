BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker plans to recommend $15 million in additional state funding for school districts that are educating students displaced by hurricanes in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Republican told the Massachusetts Municipal Association on Friday that he planned to make the request in his annual state budget proposal next week.
The $15 million would be included in an approximately $118 million increase in overall state aid to school districts, funding known as Chapter 70.
Baker also announced that his budget — due out Wednesday — seeks a $37 million, or 3.5 percent increase in unrestricted local aid that municipalities can use for any purpose.
Officials say more than 2,000 students from Puerto Rico have enrolled in public schools since coming to Massachusetts after Hurricane Maria.