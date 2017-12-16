LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A judge has set bail at $150,000 for a Lincoln High School girls basketball coach and staffer accused of sexually assaulting a student in a classroom last week.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that bail was set Friday for33-year-old Marcus Perry, who has been paid administrative leave since Tuesday and was arrested Thursday at his home on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault of a student.
Police say the 17-year-old student told school officials and officers that Perry touched her genitals in an in-school suspension room on Dec. 7. Officials say in a written statement that the incident did not involve a member of the basketball team.
It was not clear Saturday whether Perry yet had an attorney.
___
Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com