MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Bail was set at $250,000 in the case of a 56-year-old Missoula man charged with robbing a casino at gunpoint and shooting at two patrons who pursued him after the robbery.

Steven Antill is charged with attempted deliberate homicide for Friday night’s shooting along with robbery and criminal endangerment. He did not enter a plea in Missoula County Justice Court on Monday. He requested a public defender.

Prosecutors say Antill was wearing a ski mask when he robbed the Nickle Ante Casino and fired several rounds at two witnesses who followed him out of the building. Several bullets hit the casino and one hit a window, causing shards of glass to hit a witness in the face.

Prosecutors sought the high bail noting the seriousness of the charges and the fact that Antill had tickets to Alaska.