OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 22-year-old Omaha man accused of being drunk when he caused a crash that fatally injured a teenage passenger remains behind bars after his bail was set at $1 million.

Television station KETV reports that bail was set during a bond hearing Wednesday for Alberto Antonio Castro-Sanabria, who is charged with motor vehicle homicide while driving drunk.

Authorities say 17-year-old Luis Alberto Castillo-Cabrera, of Omaha, died Monday from his injuries.

Police investigators say Castro-Sanabria was drunk when the vehicle he was driving crashed around 2:20 a.m. Saturday near 31st and Marcy.

If convicted, Castro-Sanabria faces up to 20 years in prison. His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 2 in Douglas County Court.

___

Information from: KETV-TV, http://www.ketv.com