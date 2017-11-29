OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 22-year-old Omaha man accused of being drunk when he caused a crash that fatally injured a teenage passenger remains behind bars after his bail was set at $1 million.
Television station KETV reports that bail was set during a bond hearing Wednesday for Alberto Antonio Castro-Sanabria, who is charged with motor vehicle homicide while driving drunk.
Authorities say 17-year-old Luis Alberto Castillo-Cabrera, of Omaha, died Monday from his injuries.
Police investigators say Castro-Sanabria was drunk when the vehicle he was driving crashed around 2:20 a.m. Saturday near 31st and Marcy.
Most Read Stories
- Want a home in Seattle area? You’ll need an $11,000 raise
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Microsoft plans multibillion-dollar expansion, renovation of Redmond campus WATCH
- It’s hard to imagine, but Seahawks’ Kam Chancellor may have played his last NFL snap
- NBC fires Matt Lauer over 'inappropriate sexual behavior' VIEW
If convicted, Castro-Sanabria faces up to 20 years in prison. His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 2 in Douglas County Court.
___
Information from: KETV-TV, http://www.ketv.com