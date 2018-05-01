HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Bail has been set at $1.2 million for a Connecticut man charged with causing a deadly crash and later shooting at his passenger, who identified him to police as the driver.

The Hartford Courant reports that Joseph Barreto was arraigned Tuesday on charges including manslaughter and assault.

He is charged in the Feb. 19 hit-and-run crash that killed Reny Alfonzo-Jimeno in Hartford. Investigators say he and his passenger fled the scene, but the passenger was later captured by police and named Barreto as the driver.

The passenger says he encountered Barreto again in April at a gas station and Barreto shot at him, but did not hit him.

Police say Barreto was arrested Saturday after he was found passed out in a stolen van.

