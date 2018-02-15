WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with hiding the body of an acquaintance who fatally overdosed at a party has been jailed for failing court-ordered drug tests.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that a judge revoked 32-year-old Xavier Broughton’s bail on Wednesday for violating the terms of his release. Broughton tested positive for cocaine but denies using the drug.

Police found the body of Justin Ramos under cardboard boxes and paper bags on a porch at Broughton’s Worcester home Jan. on 29. He had been missing since Jan. 7.

Investigators say Broughton initially claimed that Ramos had left his house the morning after the party, but later acknowledged hiding his body in a panic.

Broughton has pleaded not guilty to charges of disinterment of a human body and misleading police.

