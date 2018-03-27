ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The fate of proposals to impose new congestion tolls in Manhattan, levy a tax on opioid manufacturers and reform New York’s bail system could soon be decided as lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo work to strike a state budget deal.

Sunday marks the start of the state’s new fiscal year and the deadline by which lawmakers and the governor are expected to pass a new budget.

A proposal to impose hefty tolls on motorists in the heart of Manhattan is failing, but lawmakers may endorse surcharges of $2.50 on taxis and $2.75 on Uber trips and other ride-hailing services in Manhattan instead. Cuomo’s proposal to end cash bail for most defendants is also losing steam.

Cuomo’s $168 billion budget recommendation also includes a new opioid tax. Republicans have expressed concerns.