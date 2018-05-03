JONESTOWN, Miss. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting another man last month in northwestern Mississippi is out of jail.
WREG-TV reports 38-year-old Danny Mattox posted bail after it was reduced from $400,000 to $25,000 at a preliminary hearing.
Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies say 31-year-old Vernon Lester was killed by Mattox at a bar on April 13. Lester’s girlfriend, Ashley Smith, says the family wants answers on why Mattox’s bail was reduced and what led up to the crime.
WREG reports the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crime because Jonestown has only one part-time police officer.
___
Information from: WREG-TV, http://www.wreg.com/