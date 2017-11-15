SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A judge has reduced bail for a Connecticut man authorities say was driving an SUV that crashed in Massachusetts earlier this year, killing four passengers.
The Republican newspaper reports that a judge Tuesday reduced Aaron Thorne’s bail to $25,000 cash from $50,000.
The 19-year-old Thorne’s attorney asked that bail be reduced to $5,000, while prosecutors asked that it remain unchanged.
The New Haven man faces four counts each of manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation stemming from the Jan. 17 crash in Springfield. A 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and two 17-year-old girls died in the crash. The teens were high school students.
Police say he was driving more than 70 mph when the SUV stolen in Milford, Connecticut, struck a tree.
His attorney called the crash a tragedy.
Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/