HOLLY HILL, Fla. (AP) — A woman has been scorned by her neighbors in a high-rise Florida condo because of a holiday message she spelled out in lights across her balcony.
Kathy Hill says the Ebenezer Scrooge phrase ‘Bah Humbug” is one of her favorites at Christmas.
But other residents of the twin towers of Marina Grande in Holly Hill weren’t amused.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that Laurie Borasky-Gigliotti, who owns the unit Hill is renting, told her to take down the display because other residents were coming unglued. She says balcony lights are against the rules, “let alone Bah Humbug.” She warned Hill, a California woman who recently moved to Florida, to prepare for “major, massive retaliation.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump odd man out as presidents assemble for Bush funeral
- Giuliani says Twitter sabotaged his tweet. Actually, he did it himself
- Trump uses eight-vehicle motorcade to travel 250 yards to greet George W. Bush
- Nation bids goodbye to Bush with high praise, cannons, humor WATCH
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
Hill turned off the lights, and says he didn’t mean to offend anyone.