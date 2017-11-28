LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. (AP) — Bags of decapitated birds have been found in New Jersey.
The Asbury Park Press reports Little Egg Harbor police found bags of mutilated birds twice in just a few days. Police say they responded to calls on Saturday and on Monday to find trash bags full of dead roosters, hens, guinea hens and pigeons in a wooded area.
Police say all of the birds had been decapitated.
They continue to investigate.

Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com