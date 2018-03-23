BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s Foreign Ministry has condemned Turkey’s attacks on what Ankara suspected were Kurdish rebel camps in northern Iraq, along the countries’ shared border.
The ministry describes the attacks as “violations” that led to the death of a number of civilians in a statement released late on Thursday.
Turkey’s state-run news agency said Turkish jets launched the attacks after drones detected militants preparing to launch an attack against Turkey. Anadolu Agency said the operation reportedly “neutralized” nine militants.
Turkey regularly targets the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, in northern Iraq, where they maintain bases.
Turkey and its allies consider the group a terrorist organization.
Turkey said this week its military may mount an offensive against the PKK in Iraq’s Sinjar region if the Iraqi government doesn’t act against the group.