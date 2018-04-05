Share story

By
The Associated Press

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify a badly decomposed body that washed ashore along Lake Erie in northeastern Ohio.

The body was discovered Wednesday.

The Ashtabula (ash-tuh-BYOO’-luh) County Sheriff’s Department says the body is that of a white male, and it had been in the water for “some time.”

The body has been taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Police say the body did not show any external injuries.

The Associated Press