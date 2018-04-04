JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — An ongoing stretch of bad weather is delaying progress on a much needed bridge repair project in the Jersey City area.

The new Route 7 Wittpenn Bridge — which crosses between Jersey City and Kearny — will need to wait until summer to see the installation of the center section of its lift bridge, which raises to allow ships to pass underneath.

State Department of Transportation spokesman Dan Triana says the harsh winter has made continued work difficult. That’s forced officials to push back their schedule.

Construction of the $480 million replacement bridge began in November 2011 and is scheduled to be fully completed in 2022. Triana says the project is being built in five not sequential phases.