MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A private college in Muskogee plans to temporarily suspend operations next week because of what is called major financial problems.

Bacone College President Frank Willis says the school will cease operations beginning Monday. The school still plans to hold its commencement ceremony Saturday, with U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin the featured speaker.

Willis tells the Muskogee Phoenix that the school is hopeful it can restart operations later this year if it can secure more funding. He says the school has $2 million in debt, which includes unpaid bills from students.

Bacone College was founded in 1880 as Indian University.

It’s the second higher-education institution to suspend operations in the past year in Oklahoma. St. Gregory’s University in Shawnee closed at the end of the fall 2017 semester because of financial concerns.

