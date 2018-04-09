DOVER, Del. (AP) — Despite a shutdown by federal authorities and a 93-count indictment against seven people associated with it, Backpage.com is still listed in “good standing” in its state of incorporation.

Delaware Deputy Secretary of State Kris Knight wrote in an email to The News Journal on Monday that his department hasn’t taken action to void the limited liability company, as authorities haven’t yet requested a change in status.

Authorities say those under federal indictment took part in a scheme to knowingly facilitate prostitution by running ads for sexual services and using foreign banks to hide revenues. The site is Dutch-owned, and although it’s incorporated in Delaware, its principal place of business is Dallas. The defendants reside in Arizona and Texas.

The newspaper couldn’t reach Delaware Attorney General Matt Denn for comment.