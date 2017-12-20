MEXICO CITY (AP) — A heavy construction vehicle plunged onto a congested road outside the Mexican capital Wednesday, killing two people and injuring six more.
The Mexico State government said in a statement that the backhoe fell from a height of about 30 feet (10 meters) and struck five passing passenger cars.
Surveillance camera video obtained by the newspaper El Universal showed the bulk of the vehicle landing on a white-and-pink minivan in stop-and-go traffic, flattening it amid a cloud of dust.
The operator of the backhoe was one of the two killed. An 8-year-old girl was among the injured, who were taken to a hospital for treatment.
The state government said the vehicle was involved in construction of a two-lane automobile bridge at the site in the municipality of Huixquilucan, on Mexico City’s western outskirts.
An investigation was underway.