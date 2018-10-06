IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Daycare operators in some eastern Idaho cities say a state crackdown involving stricter child care rules has led to staffing shortages.

Child care facility owners say a new rule forbids unlicensed child care workers from being on the property until a background check is complete. That can take two weeks.

Holly Jackson owns Creations of a Child in Idaho Falls. She tells the Post Register that potential workers don’t want to wait that long to get a paycheck and go elsewhere.

Idaho Falls City Clerk Kathy Hampton says hard-to-read fingerprints, the number of legal jurisdictions an applicant has lived in and heavy workloads for city staff can contribute to the length of time it takes to complete background checks.

Jackson says high turnover rates make it challenging to maintain minimum staffing requirements.