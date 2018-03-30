TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is reinstating a law that requires elected officials seeking federal office to resign from their current jobs.

Gov. Rick Scott on Friday signed the bill that returns the state’s resign-to-run law to the way it was before 2008. The Republican-controlled Legislature changed the law to help then-Gov. Charlie Crist in case he ran for vice-president.

Some state senators in recent years have been able to run for Congress without having to resign from their legislative posts.

The new law requires anyone running for Congress to turn in a resignation letter 10 days before qualifying.

But the change will not apply to Scott if he runs for U.S. Senate.

After consulting with Scott’s office, lawmakers tweaked the bill to exempt those who were planning on leaving office at the end of their current term.