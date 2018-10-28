ROCKVILLE, Md. — During halftime at Georgetown Preparatory School’s homecoming football game Saturday, a group of students swiped through photos on their phones as they waited in a long line for burgers and fries. One sandy-haired boy tapped his latest image: a selfie with Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the newest member of the Supreme Court and an alumnus of Georgetown Prep, Class of 1983.

Kavanaugh — whose years at this prestigious Catholic boys’ school were under a microscope during his Senate confirmation battle — was back on campus.

Following allegations that he had sexually assaulted a young woman during high school, Kavanaugh’s drinking, rowdy behavior and treatment of women at Georgetown Prep nearly derailed his nomination.

Kavanaugh vehemently denied ever assaulting anyone, and he was confirmed and sworn in as a Supreme Court justice earlier this month. At Georgetown Prep’s annual reunion weekend, he was hailed as a conquering hero.

On Friday night, he showed up at “stag night,” the first event of the reunion weekend. Some classmates at the on-campus party were pretty sure that he was dressed in the same dark suit and blue tie that he wore to his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing earlier. Attendees said that he mingled with fellow alumni, asking about their family members, chatting about his new job and at one point posing for pictures with the school’s kitchen staff.

The next day, he was back on campus to watch the varsity football team on which he had played 35 years earlier. This chilly and wet Saturday, his Hoyas trounced Episcopal High School, 24-6.

Kavanaugh — wearing a red cap, khaki slacks and a black coat — was flanked by two plainclothes security guards and a Montgomery County police officer as he worked the crowd.

“Hanging in,” he said to one attendee. “I’m well. Say hello to everyone.” At another point, his high-pitched laugh could be heard above the din of the crowd of about 400.

At one point, Kavanaugh prepared to pose for a picture with former classmates. First, though, he instructed everyone to put down their beers, according to a person who witnessed the exchange. (Kavanaugh did not appear to be drinking.)