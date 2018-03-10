CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey have charged a babysitter with kidnapping a 4-month-old boy after she was found on a train with him.

Camden County Police say 22-year-old Nadajia Hill, of Camden, was apprehended in Riverside while she and the baby were on a southbound NJ Transit River Line train around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The baby was in good health and returned to his family.

Authorities say the infant’s mother reported him missing after she was unable to reach Hill on Friday night to pick up the baby at a Camden home. Detectives determined Hill had taken him to Newark using public transportation.

Hill also has been charged with child endangerment. She’s being held at the Camden County Jail. It wasn’t immediately known if she is represented by a lawyer.