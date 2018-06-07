SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A baby zebra full of energy is making her public debut at a Utah zoo.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that 5-day-old foal entertained parents and young children Thursday at the Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City as she ran in circles, pranced and kicked up her heels with her mother watching close by.

Zoo officials say the still unnamed baby Zebra was born Sunday and was standing 18 minutes later and walking five minutes after that. Hogle Zoo spokeswoman Erica Hansen says zebras have to get up and going soon after birth in case a lion is watching.

The foal is the fifth Hartmann’s mountain zebra and second born in the last two years.

