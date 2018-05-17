PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — A hospital in Montenegro has launched an investigation after a family went home from the maternity ward with the wrong baby.

The Medical Center in Podgorica, the capital, on Thursday blamed the incident on a nurse who didn’t follow procedure. The statement says doctors and nurses who were on duty Wednesday have been replaced and are facing disciplinary measures.

The hospital says “we would like to assure the public that all those responsible will be sanctioned.”

State television says the couple left the hospital thinking they were taking home their own baby girl when the father realized something was wrong.

The couple went back after finding that the number tags of the mother and the baby didn’t match, the report added.