KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina have charged a baby sitter with the death of a 7-month-old boy.
Cleveland County deputies told news outlets that 24-year-old Garrett Clay Fredrick of Kings Mountain has been charged with first-degree murder.
Deputies say Fredrick was watching Damion Bell while the boy’s mom and her boyfriend went to dinner Sunday night. When the couple returned, Fredrick told them something was wrong with the baby but he had not called for help.
Investigators say Fredrick left the home when the couple called 911. Bell had outstanding warrants pending.
The boy was taken to a hospital and Kings Mountain and was later transferred to a Charlotte hospital where he died Tuesday.
Fredrick is being held in the jail. It was not known if he has an attorney.