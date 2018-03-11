CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey baby sitter has been charged with kidnapping a 4-month-old boy in her care.

Camden police said the boy was reported missing Saturday morning after his mother attempted to pick him up at the baby sitter’s Camden home.

Detectives said they learned that the baby sitter assumed care of the child Friday night and then took him to Newark using public transportation. She was found on a southbound New Jersey Transit RiverLine train when it stopped in Riverside just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the baby was in good health and was returned to his family. Twenty-two-year-old Nadajia Hill of Camden is charged with kidnapping and child endangerment. A listed number for her couldn’t be found Sunday and it was unclear whether she had an attorney.