HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A southwestern Ohio baby sitter accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl who died last week has been charged with murder.
Butler County’s prosecutor said Monday that the grand jury on Friday also indicted Lindsay Partin on charges of involuntary manslaughter and felony child endangering in Hannah Wesche’s death.
The 36-year-old Partin was arrested this month on assault and child endangering charges after authorities responded to her home in Hanover Township for an unconscious child. They said they found Hannah unresponsive, with labored breathing and bruises.
She was hospitalized in Hamilton County, where the coroner’s office says she died March 18.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Diplomats ousted: US, Europe punish Russia over spy case VIEW
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
Butler County sheriff’s officials have said Partin allegedly struck the child.
A message was left Monday for Partin’s attorney. No publicly listed phone number could be found for Partin.