HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in a suburban Salt Lake City community say a baby was killed and six people, including a toddler, were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera says the crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday in Herriman. She says a truck struck two vehicles at an intersection, including a minivan carrying the children.

Three helicopters transported the victims to area hospitals.

Rivera says the toddler that was in the minivan is critical condition. She says the minivan’s driver and an adult passenger are in serious condition.

Rivera says the truck driver and the two people who were in the other vehicle that was struck are in critical condition.

The names of those involved were not immediately released.