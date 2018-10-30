POWELL, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has a new giraffe.
The zoo announced 8-year-old Zuri delivered a calf early Tuesday. The sex of the calf has not been released. The delivery was captured on a National Geographic webcam.
In July, the zoo said Zuri and 6-year-old Cami were pregnant.
Zuri has been at the zoo since 2013.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump visit stirs debate; massacre defendant in court WATCH
- Boeing plane that crashed in Indonesia was most recent 737 model
- Official: Pipe-bomb suspect had hit list of targets VIEW
- Queen guitarist Brian May protests Japanese dolphin hunts VIEW
- 2 bound bodies found in NYC were missing Virginia sisters