POWELL, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has a new giraffe.

The zoo announced 8-year-old Zuri delivered a calf early Tuesday. The sex of the calf has not been released. The delivery was captured on a National Geographic webcam.

In July, the zoo said Zuri and 6-year-old Cami were pregnant.

Zuri has been at the zoo since 2013.