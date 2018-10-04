BELTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a baby was found dead in a high school bathroom in a Maryland suburb of Washington.
Citing a Prince George’s County police release, news outlets report a preliminary investigation found the baby had been delivered Wednesday, the same day it was found. A school resource officer at High Point High School was alerted to the body early that morning.
The police release said the “female who delivered the baby” was found at the school and is receiving medical care. WBAL-TV reports that Principal Nicole Isley-Mclure’s letter home to parents indicated that the mother was a student.
Detectives are trying to determine whether the baby was stillborn. An autopsy is planned.
No further details were immediately released.