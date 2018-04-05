NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A baby has died after the father forgot the child was in the car in the South Carolina heat.

North Charleston police told reporters the man said he left his James Island home Tuesday and headed to work, forgetting to drop the infant off at a day care.

Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said the man’s wife called him that evening when the child was not at the day care and he found the baby non-responsive in the backseat.

The National Weather Service said the high temperature Tuesday was 85 degrees.

The father drove the child to a Charleston hospital where the baby was pronounced dead.

Police are considering whether charges will be filed.

The family’s name has not been released.

The coroner’s office will determine the cause of death.