RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A caller to 911 told an operator a 7-month-old baby found dead inside a car in North Carolina had been left in the vehicle.
Screams and wails could be heard in the background of the call made around 7 p.m. Friday in Raleigh.
The caller says several people had just found the baby boy in the car and he was not breathing.
The operator told the caller how to do CPR on the baby, who was declared dead a short time later.
Raleigh Police are investigating the death and have released few details.