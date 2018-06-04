HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a 9-month-old child is in critical condition after apparently being left unattended in a vehicle near Houston.

Thomas Gilliland, a senior deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, said the baby was taken to an area hospital and remained in critical condition. The agency said in a social media post that child is in critical condition due to “extreme heat.” Gilliland reported the child was in the vehicle for an “extended period of time.”

He says the child’s parents discovered the baby and authorities were notified of the incident Monday afternoon.

No further information was immediately available.