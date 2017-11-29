FENTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis-area couple is celebrating the birth of a son who just couldn’t wait to enter the world.

KTVI-TV reports that Bergandi and Zach Mcelwain of Jefferson County were on their way to the hospital Monday when it became clear they wouldn’t make it. Instead, they raced to a fire station.

Zach banged on the door. Firefighters and paramedics helped him deliver the child.

Bergandi says she was thinking this child might be the calm one after two other rambunctious boys. Now, she’s pretty sure he’ll be “fast and furious.”

