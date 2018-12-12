JERUSALEM (AP) — A baby born prematurely after his Israeli mother was critically wounded in a shooting at a bus stop outside a West Bank settlement earlier this week has died.
Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Hospital says the baby boy died on Wednesday. He was delivered by a cesarean section on Sunday night, shortly after the shooting.
The hospital says the mother remains hospitalized, in the intensive care unit.
The suspects in the shooting remain at large three days later despite an Israeli military manhunt for the gunmen who opened fire on the bus stop. Seven people were wounded, including a pregnant woman.
Security camera footage confiscated by Israeli troops from the scene shows a Palestinian vehicle speeding away from the scene after the shooting.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Sunday’s attack “monstrous.”