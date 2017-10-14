LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — Officials say an abandoned baby was found in a Massachusetts hospital parking lot.

Officials say a nurse found the baby wrapped in a blanket near her car outside UMass Memorial HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital Wednesday. The hospital says the child is in good condition.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. tells The Boston Globe that his office is investigating and asking for the public’s help in finding the mother.

Under Massachusetts law, parents can legally surrender a baby who’s no older than seven days at a hospital, police station or manned fire station without being prosecuted. The baby’s age wasn’t immediately clear.

Early mothers who feel the need to voluntarily abandon their baby should leave them with “an appropriate person at a Safe Haven site as the law requires.”