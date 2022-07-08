The rapidly spreading omicron subvariants known as BA.4 and BA.5 are driving a summertime surge of the coronavirus in Europe, health officials say, after most COVID-19 policies were removed in spring and a more relaxed approach to the pandemic has become the norm during the warmer months.

Known cases in Europe rose to 57 cases per 100,000 as of Wednesday from 33 cases per day per 100,000 just two weeks earlier, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. That is the sharpest increase — a rise of about 70% — of any region of the world over the same period.

It comes as the summer travel season in European countries is in full swing, with warmer weather and easing coronavirus policies prompting a surge of movement in the region.

BA.4 and BA.5 appear to be able to evade some antibodies from previous infections and vaccines, but research suggests the subvariants do not seem to cause more severe disease. BA.5 is already dominant on its own among new U.S. cases, according to federal estimates.

Dr. Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program, said Wednesday that the wave hitting Europe now could be worse than it seems and pointed to what he called “almost a collapse in testing” that could be obscuring the true spread of the virus.

Ryan added while many European countries have seen an uptick in hospitalizations, “what we’re not seeing is an increase in intensive care unit admissions, so the vaccines are still very much working.”

While much of the world has dropped mandatory pandemic safety measures, a few areas have sometimes reversed course. On Friday, the Mediterranean island of Cyprus reinstated indoor mask mandates. And on Monday, France’s fifth-largest city, Nice, will require masks on public transportation, which goes further than the central government’s recommendation. On the other hand, Austria recently discarded a vaccine mandate that it never enforced.

France and Cyprus join Austria, Britain, Germany, Greece, Italy and Switzerland as hot spots, according to the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford.

The European Medicines Agency, the European Union’s main drug regulator, said Thursday that confirmed infections in the region could remain high for weeks, as the BA.4 and BA.5 are projected to become dominant in the region by the end of July.