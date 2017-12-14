SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A man who used an ax to kill his roommate 25 years ago is heading back to prison for starting a fire that killed a resident of a Syracuse boarding house in 2015.
The Post-Standard reports 50-year-old Shaun Bowen was sentenced Wednesday in a Syracuse court to 25 years to life in state prison.
Bowen used an ax to murder his roommate in 1992 and was sentenced to 15 years to life.
Prosecutors say a dispute with other residents of a boarding house in May 2015 led him to place a leaking propane tank in an oven so the stove’s pilot light would ignite the gas and start a fire. One of the residents, 49-year-old Richard Fabrizio, died when he couldn’t escape the blaze.
Bowen was convicted of second-degree murder and arson.
Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com